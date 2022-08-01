How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 440, 4.4 per game.
- The White Sox rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Royals' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored 394 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has hit a team-high 12 home runs.
- Abreu ranks 77th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .284 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Vaughn is 106th in home runs and 53rd in RBI in the majors.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .311.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (14) and runs batted in (51) this season while batting .252.
- Witt Jr. is 54th in home runs and 46th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Whit Merrifield has 89 hits and an OBP of .286 to go with a slugging percentage of .340 this season.
- Overall, Merrifield is 216th in home runs and 92nd in RBI this year.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .257 to lead Kansas City, while adding 10 homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
- MJ Melendez has 59 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
L 7-3
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/3/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Angels
L 4-0
Home
7/28/2022
Yankees
L 1-0
Away
7/29/2022
Yankees
L 11-5
Away
7/30/2022
Yankees
L 8-2
Away
7/31/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/1/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)