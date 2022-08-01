How to Watch Rockies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies and Padres will meet on Monday in San Diego for a National League West matchup.

The Rockies (46-57) are on the road in San Diego for a five-game series against the Padres (57-46). The Padres are currently in second place in the NL West, but sit 12 games back of the Dodgers. The Rockies are tied for last place with the Diamondbacks. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies are coming off of a series with the Dodgers in which they lost three of four games. The Dodgers outscored the Rockies 29-12 in the four-game series.

The Padres are coming off of a series with the Twins in which they won two of three games. While the Twins did pick up a win in game two, the Padres still outscored them 17-10 in the series.

The Rockies will send Anthony Senzatela to the mound. He has a record of 3-5 this season with an ERA of 4.90. The Padres will look to Mike Clevinger, who has a record of 2-3 and an ERA of 3.38. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; The view from centerfield of a sold out game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Udinese in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 31, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago