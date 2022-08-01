How to Watch Rockies at Padres

The Rockies and Padres will meet on Monday in San Diego for a National League West matchup.

The Rockies (46-57) are on the road in San Diego for a five-game series against the Padres (57-46). The Padres are currently in second place in the NL West, but sit 12 games back of the Dodgers. The Rockies are tied for last place with the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies are coming off of a series with the Dodgers in which they lost three of four games. The Dodgers outscored the Rockies 29-12 in the four-game series.

The Padres are coming off of a series with the Twins in which they won two of three games. While the Twins did pick up a win in game two, the Padres still outscored them 17-10 in the series.

The Rockies will send Anthony Senzatela to the mound. He has a record of 3-5 this season with an ERA of 4.90. The Padres will look to Mike Clevinger, who has a record of 2-3 and an ERA of 3.38.

Regional restrictions may apply.