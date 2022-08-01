How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Vazquez hit the field at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 461, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 468.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 70.
- In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Tucker has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .242.
- Tucker is 26th in homers and 13th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Alex Bregman is batting .242 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 55 walks.
- Jose Altuve has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .273.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for Boston with eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Bogaerts' home run total ranks 147th and his RBI tally ranks 75th.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .269 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- Verdugo is currently 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI in the major leagues.
- J.D. Martinez has 98 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.354/.462.
- Vazquez is batting .282 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
Astros and Red Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
W 11-1
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
W 7-2
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)