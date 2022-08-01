How to Watch Royals at White Sox

The White Sox go for their third straight win on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Royals.

The White Sox shook off a series opening loss to the Athletics to bounce back with two straight wins over the weekend.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The back-to-back wins have pushed their record over .500 at 51-50 and has them two games back of the Twins and one game back of the Guardians in the standings.

The White Sox have struggled this season, but have now won five of their last seven games and are making a move in the American League Central.

Monday they will look to continue that push when they open a three-game series against the division rival Royals.

The Royals snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when they got a huge win against the Yankees. The 8-6 win kept them from getting swept by the Yankees and finally got them back in the win column.,

Monday they will look to get their second straight win as they send Brad Keller to the mound. Keller is just 5-11 with a 4.18 ERA on the season. The Royals have lost his last two starts and will be looking to snap that streak in the series opener.

