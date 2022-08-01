Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox go for their third straight win on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Royals.

The White Sox shook off a series opening loss to the Athletics to bounce back with two straight wins over the weekend.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The back-to-back wins have pushed their record over .500 at 51-50 and has them two games back of the Twins and one game back of the Guardians in the standings.

The White Sox have struggled this season, but have now won five of their last seven games and are making a move in the American League Central.

Monday they will look to continue that push when they open a three-game series against the division rival Royals.

The Royals snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday when they got a huge win against the Yankees. The 8-6 win kept them from getting swept by the Yankees and finally got them back in the win column.,

Monday they will look to get their second straight win as they send Brad Keller to the mound. Keller is just 5-11 with a 4.18 ERA on the season. The Royals have lost his last two starts and will be looking to snap that streak in the series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Royals at White Sox

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
Lecce Spezia
Soccer

How to Watch Spezia in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter9 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Astros

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Soccer

How to Watch Sassuolo in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter56 minutes ago
Aaron Judge
SI Guide

Top teams in action as MLB trade deadline approaches

By Kevin Sweeney59 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Taylor Townsend at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alexei Popyrin vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago