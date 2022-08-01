How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to knock off MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 440, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 394 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally puts him 53rd.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .284.
  • Vaughn is 106th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox's lineup with a .311 batting average.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 51.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 46th.
  • Whit Merrifield has collected 89 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .340 on the year.
  • Merrifield is 216th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .257 to lead Kansas City, while adding 10 homers and 34 runs batted in this season.
  • Melendez has 59 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

7/28/2022

Yankees

L 1-0

Away

7/29/2022

Yankees

L 11-5

Away

7/30/2022

Yankees

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

