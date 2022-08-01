How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to knock off MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022

Monday, August 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 440, 4.4 per game.

The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 394 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs place him 77th, and his RBI tally puts him 53rd.

Andrew Vaughn has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .284.

Vaughn is 106th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox's lineup with a .311 batting average.

A.J. Pollock is batting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 51.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 46th.

Whit Merrifield has collected 89 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .340 on the year.

Merrifield is 216th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Hunter Dozier is batting .257 to lead Kansas City, while adding 10 homers and 34 runs batted in this season.

Melendez has 59 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/26/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/29/2022 Athletics L 7-3 Home 7/30/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 7/31/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 8/1/2022 Royals - Home 8/2/2022 Royals - Home 8/3/2022 Royals - Home 8/4/2022 Rangers - Away 8/5/2022 Rangers - Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 7/28/2022 Yankees L 1-0 Away 7/29/2022 Yankees L 11-5 Away 7/30/2022 Yankees L 8-2 Away 7/31/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/1/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 White Sox - Away 8/3/2022 White Sox - Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox - Home

