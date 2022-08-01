How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

The Dodgers are on the road in San Francisco on Monday to begin a four-game series with the Giants.

In the first of four games, the Giants host the first-place Dodgers on Monday in San Francisco. The Dodgers enter the game with a 12-game lead over the Padres and the Giants are in third place 17.5 games back.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dodgers come into tonight's game having won their last series over the Rockies. In that series the Dodgers won three out of four games and outscored the Giants 28-12.

The last game for the Dodgers was a 7-3 victory, with James Outman leading offensively with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin went five innings, giving up three earned runs with six strikeouts.

The Giants enter this series after winning three of four games against the Cubs. The last game of the series was a 4-0 victory for the Giants. Leading the Giants offensively was Jason Vosler with one run, two hits and two RBIs. Going seven innings with 10 strikeouts was pitcher Carlos Rodón.

