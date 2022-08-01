Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers are on the road in San Francisco on Monday to begin a four-game series with the Giants.

In the first of four games, the Giants host the first-place Dodgers on Monday in San Francisco. The Dodgers enter the game with a 12-game lead over the Padres and the Giants are in third place 17.5 games back.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers come into tonight's game having won their last series over the Rockies. In that series the Dodgers won three out of four games and outscored the Giants 28-12. 

The last game for the Dodgers was a 7-3 victory, with James Outman leading offensively with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin went five innings, giving up three earned runs with six strikeouts.

The Giants enter this series after winning three of four games against the Cubs. The last game of the series was a 4-0 victory for the Giants. Leading the Giants offensively was Jason Vosler with one run, two hits and two RBIs. Going seven innings with 10 strikeouts was pitcher Carlos Rodón.

 Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Christine Brown19 seconds ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Christine Brown19 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; The view from centerfield of a sold out game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Christian Vazquez (7) scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Udinese in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 31, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago