How to Watch Mets at Nationals

After a sweep of the Marlins over the weekend, the Mets now own Major League Baseball's longest winning streak at six games in a row. They'll try to make it seven games on Monday night when they begin a three-game series against a National League East foe in the Nationals.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: August 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

This Mets win streak started last week in a series finale against the Padres. They then won both games of a two-game edition of the Subway Series against the Yankees, then swept the Marlins over the weekend.

With these wins, the Mets have improved their record to 64-37 on the season. They have a three-game lead on the Braves for first place in the NL East and are four games behind the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

The Mets' bats have been red hot since the All-Star break. Over the last two weeks, the lineup is hitting .291 as a team, which ranks first in the NL and second in MLB.

The first pitch on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7:00 on SportsNet NY.

