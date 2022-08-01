Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Nationals begin a three-game National League East series on Monday.

After a sweep of the Marlins over the weekend, the Mets now own Major League Baseball's longest winning streak at six games in a row. They'll try to make it seven games on Monday night when they begin a three-game series against a National League East foe in the Nationals.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: August 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This Mets win streak started last week in a series finale against the Padres. They then won both games of a two-game edition of the Subway Series against the Yankees, then swept the Marlins over the weekend.

With these wins, the Mets have improved their record to 64-37 on the season. They have a three-game lead on the Braves for first place in the NL East and are four games behind the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

The Mets' bats have been red hot since the All-Star break. Over the last two weeks, the lineup is hitting .291 as a team, which ranks first in the NL and second in MLB.

The first pitch on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7:00 on SportsNet NY.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 24, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Alex Barth30 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Citi Open, Early Rounds Day 1

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago