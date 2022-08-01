How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets play Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- The Mets have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (475 total runs).
- The Mets are fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored 393 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets with 26 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 85.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Lindor ranks 37th in home runs in baseball and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte has a team-best batting average of .298.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto leads Washington with 20 home runs this season. He's batting .238 with 45 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Soto is 20th in homers and 75th in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 while batting .305 with 14 homers.
- Bell is 54th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 24th in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz has 79 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.316/.347.
- Cesar Hernandez has 97 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Yankees
W 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/29/2022
Marlins
W 6-4
Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Dodgers
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Away
7/29/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Home
7/30/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
7/31/2022
Cardinals
L 5-0
Home
8/1/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
