How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets play Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
  • The Mets have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (475 total runs).
  • The Mets are fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored 393 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets with 26 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 85.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 37th in home runs in baseball and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has a team-best batting average of .298.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto leads Washington with 20 home runs this season. He's batting .238 with 45 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Soto is 20th in homers and 75th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 57 while batting .305 with 14 homers.
  • Bell is 54th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 24th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz has 79 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.316/.347.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 97 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Yankees

W 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

W 6-4

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Away

7/29/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
torino
Soccer

How to Watch Torino in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter11 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago