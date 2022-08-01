How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.3 per game).

The Yankees rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 416 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge has put up a team-high 42 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .226.

Including all major league batters, Rizzo is seventh in home runs and 17th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 walks while batting .288.

Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .314.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .308. He's also hit 13 home runs with 52 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks 66th in homers and 40th in RBI.

Crawford is batting .264 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Crawford is currently 216th in homers and 197th in RBI in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is slashing .244/.304/.312 this season for the Mariners.

Jesse Winker has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .349 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 7/28/2022 Royals W 1-0 Home 7/29/2022 Royals W 11-5 Home 7/30/2022 Royals W 8-2 Home 7/31/2022 Royals L 8-6 Home 8/1/2022 Mariners - Home 8/2/2022 Mariners - Home 8/3/2022 Mariners - Home 8/5/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 7/28/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros W 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees - Away 8/2/2022 Yankees - Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home

Regional restrictions apply.