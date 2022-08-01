How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.3 per game).
  • The Yankees rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 416 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge has put up a team-high 42 home runs and has driven in 91 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .226.
  • Including all major league batters, Rizzo is seventh in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 walks while batting .288.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .314.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .308. He's also hit 13 home runs with 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, France ranks 66th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Crawford is batting .264 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Crawford is currently 216th in homers and 197th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .244/.304/.312 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .349 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

7/28/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

7/29/2022

Royals

W 11-5

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

W 8-2

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

L 8-6

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

