How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 416 (4.0 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (42) and runs batted in (91).
- Among all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally places him first.
- Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .226.
- Rizzo is seventh in homers and 17th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .288 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .314.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .308. He's also hit 13 home runs with 52 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, France is 66th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
- Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .374 on the year.
- Overall, Crawford is 216th in homers and 197th in RBI this year.
- Adam Frazier has 90 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.304/.312.
- Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Mets
L 3-2
Away
7/28/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Home
7/29/2022
Royals
W 11-5
Home
7/30/2022
Royals
W 8-2
Home
7/31/2022
Royals
L 8-6
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
L 11-1
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
W 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
