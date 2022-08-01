How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.3 per game).
  • The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 416 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (42) and runs batted in (91).
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally places him first.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .226.
  • Rizzo is seventh in homers and 17th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .288 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .314.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .308. He's also hit 13 home runs with 52 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, France is 66th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
  • Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .374 on the year.
  • Overall, Crawford is 216th in homers and 197th in RBI this year.
  • Adam Frazier has 90 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.304/.312.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

7/28/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

7/29/2022

Royals

W 11-5

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

W 8-2

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

L 8-6

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
