How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after scoring on his three run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fifth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (475 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 393 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 26 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 85.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Lindor has 16 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262.
  • Lindor ranks 37th in homers and seventh in RBI in the majors.
  • Starling Marte leads the Mets' lineup with a .298 batting average.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 18 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .262.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .238 this season with a team-high 20 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Soto is 20th in home runs and 75th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .305 average, 14 homers and 57 RBI.
  • Bell is 54th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 24th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 97 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Yankees

W 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

W 6-4

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Away

7/29/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
