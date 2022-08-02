How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros: MLB Live

Boston looks to make it three in a row with a win in Houston Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox (52-52) are on the road in Houston on Tuesday for game two of their series with the Astros (67-37). The Red Sox are currently in last place in the American League East, while the Astros are in first place in the AL West.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Tuesday:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The Red Sox picked up game one by a close score of 3-2. Jarren Duran got things started for the Red Sox in the top of the third inning with an RBI double to put the Sox up 1-0. Yordan Alvarez tied things up for the Astros with a sac fly in the bottom of the third.

Aledmys Díaz put the Astros up 2-1 with an RBI double in the bottom of the third, but Duran struck again with a two-run home run in the fifth and that was enough to secure the win for the Red Sox.

Tonight, the Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford. Crawford has a record of 2-3 with an ERA of 4.15. The Astros will use Cristian Javier, who has a record of 6-6 with an ERA of 3.26.

