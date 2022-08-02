How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs head to rival St. Louis for the first of a three-game series against the Cardinals on Tuesday

The Chicago Cubs look to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when it opens a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV:

The Cubs went to San Francisco on a five-game winning streak but lost three of four to the Giants.

It was a tough trip out west, but Tuesday they will look to get back in the win column against their rival.

The Cubs did take two of three from the Cardinals in St. Louis the last time they were in town and will look to do the same in this series.

The Cardinals, though, will be looking to avenge that series loss as they go for their second straight win. They started the second half of the year losing three of four games, but have bounced back and won three of four since.

It has kept them just three games back of the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

Tuesday they begin a six-game home stand against the Cubs and Yankees and want to get off to a great start with a win on Tuesday.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
