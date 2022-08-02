How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 449, 4.4 per game.
  • The Padres are 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 466 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (18), runs batted in (57) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .293.
  • Machado's home runs place him 32nd in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
  • Profar is batting .246 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Profar ranks 93rd in home runs and 79th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Blackmon is batting .271 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI for Colorado this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Blackmon is 39th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron is batting .277 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Cron is 14th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .278/.327/.428 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Away

7/27/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/29/2022

Twins

W 10-1

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

L 7-4

Home

7/31/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

L 7-3

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
