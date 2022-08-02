How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 449, 4.4 per game.
- The Padres are 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 466 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (18), runs batted in (57) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .293.
- Machado's home runs place him 32nd in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
- Profar is batting .246 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
- Profar ranks 93rd in home runs and 79th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .238 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Blackmon is batting .271 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI for Colorado this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Blackmon is 39th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- C.J. Cron is batting .277 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Cron is 14th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .278/.327/.428 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe is batting .252 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Away
7/27/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
7/29/2022
Twins
W 10-1
Home
7/30/2022
Twins
L 7-4
Home
7/31/2022
Twins
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
L 7-3
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
