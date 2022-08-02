How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

In American League Central action on Tuesday, the Royals take on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Royals and White Sox will play the second game of their three-game series.The White Sox are looking to gain ground in the divisional race.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox come into this game at .500 with a 51-51 record. That has them in third place in the AL Central, two games back of the Guardians and three games behind the Twins.

It was the Royals starting this series on the right foot, picking up a 2-1 win on Monday. Kansas City's two runs came on two solo shots, one from catcher Salvador Perez and another from second baseman Whit Merrifield. On the mound, Kansas City's pitching staff piled up nine strikeouts.

In the second game of the series, the Royals will send righty Brad Keller to the mound, while the White Sox will go with righty Lucas Giolito.

This will be the 10th meeting between these two teams this year. The White Sox have had the upper hand, winning five of the first nine games.

Regional restrictions may apply.