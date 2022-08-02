How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will meet the Giants on Tuesday night for game two of this heated rivalry.

In game two of this four game series on Tuesday, the Dodgers take on the Giants after an 8-2 win. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

San Francisco jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when David Villar was walked and Darin Ruf scored as a result. In the top of the second inning Max Muncy hit a two-run home run to give the Dodgers the lead. 

The Dodgers were able to keep the scoring going in the top of the third when Trea Turner hit a sac fly, scoring James Outman. Then, Freddie Freeman singled to score Mookie Betts. Will Smith followed that with a sharp line drive double, scoring Freeman. The scoring continued into the fifth inning when Smith hit an RBI double.

The Giants were able to get a run back on a Wilmer Flores home run in the bottom of the fifth. In the top of the seventh, Turner hit a solo home run. The final scoring of the night took place in the top of the ninth when Freeman singled and Outman scored.

Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. He is having a great season, going 11-1 with a 2.61 ERA. Former Dodger Alex Wood gets the nod for the Giants. He's 7-8 on the season with a 4.11 ERA. 

