How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Logan Webb when he takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (526 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 471.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .325 batting average.
  • Freeman is 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 74 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 39th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 55 while batting .248.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 30th.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 67 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Yastrzemski is 124th in home runs and 112th in RBI.
  • Darin Ruf has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .219/.329/.377.
  • Luis Gonzalez has 60 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

W 5-4

Away

7/30/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Away

8/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/4/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/6/2022

Padres

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

W 4-0

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Henri Laaksonen at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Nick Chappell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago