How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Logan Webb when he takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022

Monday, August 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (526 total, 5.2 per game).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 471.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .325 batting average.

Freeman is 43rd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 74 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 39th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 55 while batting .248.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 30th.

Mike Yastrzemski has 67 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Yastrzemski is 124th in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Darin Ruf has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .219/.329/.377.

Luis Gonzalez has 60 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Home 7/28/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Away 7/29/2022 Rockies W 5-4 Away 7/30/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Away 8/1/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Giants - Away 8/3/2022 Giants - Away 8/4/2022 Giants - Away 8/5/2022 Padres - Home 8/6/2022 Padres - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.