How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

The Brewers continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday when it heads to division rival Pittsburgh for the first of a three-game series.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when they lost to the Red Sox 7-2. The loss was just their second in nine games since the All-Star break

The Brewers' hot streak has pushed them three games up on the Cardinals in the NL Central.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they send Corbin Burnes to the mound. Burnes is 8-4 with a 2.31 ERA with 160 strikeouts on the year.

The Pirates will counter with Bryse Wilson as they try and slow down the streaking Brewers. Wilson is just 1-6 with a 6.31 ERA.

The Pirates come into the series on a seven-game losing streak and have won just once since the All-Star break.

It has been a rough stretch for the Pirates, but Tuesday they will look to snap out of the slump and get a huge win against the Brewers.

