How to Watch Athletics at Angels

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The A's hit the road for a three-game series with the Angels that begins on Tuesday.

In the first of a three-game series, the Athletics travel to take on the Angels. The A’s are currently in last place in the American League West and the Angels are in fourth.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The last series for the Athletics was against the White Sox where they lost the series 2-1. The last game was a 4-1 loss. In the game, the A’s jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Ramon Laureano homered. However, Jose Abreu immediately responded, homering to tie the game, while Leury García singled to score Josh Harrison. Seby Zavala hit a ground rule double, scoring García.

The Angels are coming off a four-game series against the Rangers where they won just one game. The last game was a 5-2 loss. In a back and forth game, the Rangers began with a run in the top of the first inning. Nathaniel Lowe then singled, scoring Marcus Semien. 

The Angels then scored in the next two innings, with Regifo singling and scoring Shohei Ohtani followed by Velazquez hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Max Stassi. The Rangers tied the game in the top of the fifth with an Elier Hernández sacrifice fly, scoring Culberson. In the top of the ninth, Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run RBI double, scoring Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras, and Jonah Heim.

Noah Syndergaard was originally suppose to start for the Angels, but he was traded to the Phillies earlier in the day. 

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:38
PM/ET
