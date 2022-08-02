How to Watch Phillies at Braves: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The Phillies head to Atlanta on Tuesday looking to win their sixth straight game in the opening of a two-game series

The Philadelphia Phillies opened the second half of the season losing three straight games to the Chicago Cubs, but have since rolled off six wins in their last seven games as they head to face the Atlanta Braves.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies are now 55-47 overall and have moved a game up on the Cardinals for the last NL wild card.

The Phillies have been playing great baseball, but it gets tougher on Tuesday against the rival Braves. They did win two of three from the Braves at home last week and will be looking to do it again.

The Phillies head home for a seven-game home stand after this series, but first want to get a couple of big wins against the Braves.

The Braves, though, have won three straight since losing the series to the Phillies and are three games back of the first-place Mets.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound looking to get a big win. Strider is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA. He has pitched well, but the Braves have alternated wins and losses in the last five games.

