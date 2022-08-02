How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jurickson Profar and Randal Grichuk.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 449, 4.4 per game.
  • The Padres are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 466 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .293, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 57.
  • Among all major league hitters, Machado ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Profar is hitting .246 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Profar ranks 93rd in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks while batting .238.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Charlie Blackmon has been key for Colorado with 100 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .469.
  • Blackmon's home run total puts him 39th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron is batting .277 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Cron ranks 14th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and sixth in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 100 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.327/.428.
  • Connor Joe has 87 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/26/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Away

7/27/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/29/2022

Twins

W 10-1

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

L 7-4

Home

7/31/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

L 13-0

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

L 7-3

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Henri Laaksonen at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Nick Chappell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago