How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jurickson Profar and Randal Grichuk.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Padres rank 15th in runs scored with 449, 4.4 per game.
- The Padres are 14th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 466 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .293, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 57.
- Among all major league hitters, Machado ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Profar is hitting .246 with 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 53 walks.
- Profar ranks 93rd in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jake Cronenworth has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 47 walks while batting .238.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Charlie Blackmon has been key for Colorado with 100 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .469.
- Blackmon's home run total puts him 39th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
- C.J. Cron is batting .277 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Cron ranks 14th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and sixth in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 100 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.327/.428.
- Connor Joe has 87 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/26/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Away
7/27/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
7/29/2022
Twins
W 10-1
Home
7/30/2022
Twins
L 7-4
Home
7/31/2022
Twins
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/3/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
White Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
L 13-0
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
L 7-3
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/2/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/3/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)