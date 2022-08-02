How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 1, 2022

Monday, August 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the third-best batting average in the majors (.257).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 471 total runs this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .325.

Including all MLB batters, Freeman ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 74 runs batted in.

Turner is 39th in homers in MLB and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .248 for San Francisco with a team-high 55 RBI.

Flores' home run total puts him 43rd in MLB, and he is 30th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 67 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Yastrzemski is 126th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Darin Ruf has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Luis Gonzalez has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Home 7/28/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Away 7/29/2022 Rockies W 5-4 Away 7/30/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Away 8/1/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Giants - Away 8/3/2022 Giants - Away 8/4/2022 Giants - Away 8/5/2022 Padres - Home 8/6/2022 Padres - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 7/28/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Home 7/29/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Cubs W 4-0 Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/2/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/3/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/6/2022 Athletics - Away 8/7/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.