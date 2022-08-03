How to Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

The Angels go for the series victory against the Athletics at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night.

After the Los Angeles Angels won the first of three games between the AL West rivals on Tuesday, L.A. looks to earn a series victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Athletics at Angels Today

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Athletics at Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Both the struggling Athletics and Angels are at the bottom of the AL West standings and out of playoff contention at this point of the season. Los Angeles is 22-and-a-half games back of the division-leading Astros and 10-and-a-half games back in the AL Wild Card race at 44-59.

As for the Athletics, Oakland has lost three straight games on the road and now has the worst record in the American League at 39-66. Only the Nationals (36-69) have a worse record than the A’s in all of baseball this season.

In game one of the series, the Angels earned a 3-1 victory thanks to David Fletcher’s home run in his return to the lineup. The Angels' second baseman hit a leadoff homer to give Los Angeles an early lead. Los Angeles then added runs in the second and fourth innings while Jose Quijada retired the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will start for Los Angeles against A’s righty James Kaprielian on Wednesday night at Angels Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply