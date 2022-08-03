How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm take the field in the final game of a two-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .250 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 477.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 68 runs.
- Riley's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
- Olson has 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .251.
- Olson is 17th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .301 batting average.
- Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .224.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .203 this season with a team-high 33 home runs and 66 RBI.
- Schwarber's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
- Overall, Hoskins ranks 23rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI this season.
- J.T. Realmuto has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.296) this season while adding seven home runs and 41 RBI.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
7/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-2
Home
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
W 13-1
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/4/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/28/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/3/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
