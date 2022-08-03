How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm take the field in the final game of a two-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves' .250 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).

The Braves rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 477.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 68 runs.

Riley's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks ninth in RBI.

Olson has 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .251.

Olson is 17th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .301 batting average.

Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .224.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .203 this season with a team-high 33 home runs and 66 RBI.

Schwarber's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Overall, Hoskins ranks 23rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI this season.

J.T. Realmuto has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.296) this season while adding seven home runs and 41 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies - Home 8/4/2022 Mets - Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home 8/7/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.