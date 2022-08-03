How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm take the field in the final game of a two-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .250 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Braves rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 477.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 68 runs.
  • Riley's home runs place him fourth in the majors, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
  • Olson has 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .251.
  • Olson is 17th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .301 batting average.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .224.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .203 this season with a team-high 33 home runs and 66 RBI.
  • Schwarber's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .249 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
  • Overall, Hoskins ranks 23rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.296) this season while adding seven home runs and 41 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
