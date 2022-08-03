How to Watch Red Sox at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on American League giant Justin Verlander and the Astros tonight.

The Boston Red Sox have had a rough season in 2022. They have been at or near the bottom of the AL East all season and continue that way now. They are over 15 games behind the division-leading Yankees.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Despite the record, Boston ranks No. 6 in the whole league in batting average at .254 and No. 9 in runs with 471 runs this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs.

He is one of only three players in double-figure home runs with Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec.

Boston will continue its series against the Astros. The Astros are No. 2 in the American League behind only New York. They are also No. 1 in their division by over 10 games in the AL West over the Mariners, Rangers, Angels, and Athletics.

Houston's pitching has been destroying the opposition this season. The staff ranks No. 2 in ERA and No. 2 in WHIP this season. Justin Verlander leads the pitching staff with 14 wins and a 1.81 ERA, one of the lowest on the team.

