How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 464, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 473 total runs scored this season.
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 30 home runs and 71 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .307.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Tucker is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and 15th in RBI so far this year.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .243 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 23 while also maintaining a team-best .326 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Devers is 14th in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Bogaerts has 115 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • Bogaerts ranks 150th in homers and 77th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Alex Verdugo has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .454 on the year.

Astros and Red Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Mariners

W 11-1

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
