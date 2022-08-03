How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 464, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 473 total runs scored this season.
- The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 30 home runs and 71 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .307.
- In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Tucker is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and 15th in RBI so far this year.
- Alex Bregman is batting .243 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .272 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 23 while also maintaining a team-best .326 batting average.
- In all of baseball, Devers is 14th in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Bogaerts has 115 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- Bogaerts ranks 150th in homers and 77th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Alex Verdugo has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
- J.D. Martinez has collected 99 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .454 on the year.
Astros and Red Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Mariners
W 11-1
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
W 7-2
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
