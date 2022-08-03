How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).
  • The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (25), runs batted in (81) and has put up a team-high batting average of .332.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
  • Arenado is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Arenado ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ is batting .276 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Happ's home run total puts him 136th in MLB, and he is 71st in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .459 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 56th in home runs and 118th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .294 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .224.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

L 7-6

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/3/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Miami at Earthquakes: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012510262h
Hockey

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago