How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Cardinals are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).

The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (25), runs batted in (81) and has put up a team-high batting average of .332.

Including all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally places him fourth.

Arenado is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Arenado ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is batting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ is batting .276 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.

Happ's home run total puts him 136th in MLB, and he is 71st in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .459 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 56th in home runs and 118th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .294 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .224.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away 7/29/2022 Nationals W 6-2 Away 7/30/2022 Nationals L 7-6 Away 7/31/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Home 8/3/2022 Cubs - Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/5/2022 Yankees - Home 8/6/2022 Yankees - Home 8/7/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Rockies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Giants L 4-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home 8/6/2022 Marlins - Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.