How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lance Lynn, who gets the start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.258).
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 450, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 398 (3.8 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has racked up a team-high 13 home runs.
  • Abreu is 68th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Luis Robert has put up 54 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Robert ranks 79th in homers and 39th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .296.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .314.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.252), home runs (14) and runs batted in (51) this season.
  • Witt Jr. ranks 55th in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Dozier has 81 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
  • Dozier is 107th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 146th in RBI.
  • Nicky Lopez has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .298 this season.
  • Salvador Perez's 14 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 43 runs this season while slugging .453.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Yankees

L 11-5

Away

7/30/2022

Yankees

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

L 9-2

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
