How to Watch Rockies at Padres

The Rockies and Padres will meet for the second time on Tuesday in game two of their double header.

The Rockies will take on the Padres for the second time on Tuesday after playing them yesterday in San Diego. Last night, the Padres beat the Rockies 4-1 to take a quick 1-0 lead in the series.

The big news of the day for the Padres is the addition of outfielder Juan Soto via trade.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Earlier today, the two teams met each other for game one of a double header. Randal Grichuk got things going for the Rockies with a two-run homer in the second to take an early lead. Brendan Rodgers made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Padres got on the board in the fourth with a solo home run from Austin Nolaand. Trent Grisham evened the score with a two-run shot in the fourth, as well. The Padres continued to unload and won 13-5.

Prior to this series, the Rockies were in second to last place in the NL West and the Padres were in second place, but had 12 games to make up between them and the leading Dodgers.

