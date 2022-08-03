How to Watch Rockies at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

The San Diego Padres look to make it four-straight wins on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

After San Diego won the first three games of the rare five-games series due to a doubleheader, the Padres look to continue their dominance over the Rockies when they host Colorado on Wednesday night.

Despite a recent four-game winning streak, the Padres are still 11.5 games back of the NL West-leading Dodgers. However, San Diego just acquired former Nationals star Juan Soto at the trade deadline. The team currently holds the second Wild Card spot. The Rockies, on the other hand, are out of the playoff picture with a 46-60 record this season.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Although the Padres cruised to a 13-5 victory over the Rockies in the first game, Colorado made things tougher in the second game with San Diego’s Trent Grisham hitting a walk-off home run to give the Padres a 3-2 victory. Josh Hader got the win for San Diego in his team debut, as the Padres swept the doubleheader after obtaining Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade earlier in the day.

San Diego will send Blake Snell to the mound against Rockies starter Chad Kuhl in the fourth game of the series.

Regional restrictions may apply