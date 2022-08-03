How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET in the third game of a five-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (466 total).
  • The Padres are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored 472 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.
  • Soto ranks 17th in homers and 70th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Josh Bell has a club-leading .304 batting average.
  • Bell ranks 54th in homers and 25th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Manny Machado is batting .290 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Profar has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .258.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .281 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 72 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally ranks seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 101 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
  • Blackmon is 40th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 21st in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.307) this season while adding three home runs and 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Twins

W 10-1

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

L 7-4

Home

7/31/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

L 7-3

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
10:10 PM/EST
