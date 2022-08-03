How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET in the third game of a five-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (466 total).

The Padres are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored 472 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.

Soto ranks 17th in homers and 70th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Josh Bell has a club-leading .304 batting average.

Bell ranks 54th in homers and 25th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Manny Machado is batting .290 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Profar has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .258.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .281 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 72 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally ranks seventh.

Charlie Blackmon has 101 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Blackmon is 40th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 21st in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.307) this season while adding three home runs and 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Twins W 10-1 Home 7/30/2022 Twins L 7-4 Home 7/31/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 13-5 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies - Home 8/3/2022 Rockies - Home 8/4/2022 Rockies - Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers L 7-3 Home 8/1/2022 Padres L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres - Away 8/3/2022 Padres - Away 8/4/2022 Padres - Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Regional restrictions apply.