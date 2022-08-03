How to Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to four games as they face the Giants on Wednesday.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won the first two games of a four-game series in San Francisco against the Giants, the Dodgers look to earn a series win over their division rival Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday night.

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dodgers lead the NL West by 11-and-a-half games and are tied with the Yankees for the most wins in the majors at 70-33. Los Angeles also has a plus-205 run differential this season, second-best in the MLB and has won three straight games. The Giants, on the other hand, are five games out of a wild-card spot in the National League at 51-53 this season.

In a tribute to the late Vin Scully, the Dodgers beat the Giants as Scully’s death was announced by the team in a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night. Dodgers star Mookie Betts powered Los Angeles to a win with his 24th home run of the season to go along with three RBI. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson improved to 12-1 on the season by winning his fourth-straight decision.

Los Angeles has now won six straight over the Giants, who played a tribute on its video board after the final out at Oracle Park in honor of Scully, the stadium where in October of 2016, Scully broadcast the final of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers send lefty Julio Urias to the mound against Giants righty Alex Cobb in game three of a four-game series at Oracle Park on Wednesday night.

