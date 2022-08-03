How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Aledmys Diaz will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (464 total).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 473 total runs scored this season.

The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and 71 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .307.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Tucker is 27th in homers and 15th in RBI in the majors.

Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in batting average (.326) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 57 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Devers ranks 14th in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Bogaerts has 115 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Bogaerts ranks 150th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 77th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

J.D. Martinez has 99 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Astros and Red Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Mariners W 11-1 Home 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Home 7/31/2022 Brewers W 7-2 Home 8/1/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 8/2/2022 Astros W 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Astros - Away 8/4/2022 Royals - Away 8/5/2022 Royals - Away 8/6/2022 Royals - Away 8/7/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home

Regional restrictions apply.