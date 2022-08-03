How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Aledmys Diaz will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (464 total).
  • The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 473 total runs scored this season.
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and 71 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .307.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Tucker is 27th in homers and 15th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in batting average (.326) and home runs (23) this season, while also chipping in with 57 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Devers ranks 14th in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Bogaerts has 115 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
  • Bogaerts ranks 150th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 77th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
  • J.D. Martinez has 99 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Astros and Red Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Mariners

W 11-1

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live Stream, Channel: Slovakia vs. Switzerland

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles
SI Guide

WNBA Teams Vie for Playoffs as Regular Season Winds Down

By Kevin Sweeney5 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
USATSI_18808515
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals: Live Stream MLB

By Nick Crain10 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Madison Keys at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago