How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will try to find success against Brady Singer when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .258 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 450, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
  • The Royals rank 14th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 398 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team-high 13 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Abreu ranks 68th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 54 runs batted in.
  • Robert ranks 79th in home runs and 39th in RBI in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .296 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .314.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.252), home runs (14) and runs batted in (51) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Witt Jr. is 55th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .251 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
  • Dozier ranks 107th in homers and 146th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Nicky Lopez has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .298 this season.
  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 14 while driving in 43 runs and slugging .453.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

L 7-3

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Yankees

L 11-5

Away

7/30/2022

Yankees

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

L 9-2

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
