How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Cesar Hernandez among those expected to step up at the plate.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (483 total runs).
- The Mets are fourth in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 401 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads the Mets with 27 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 86.
- Alonso's home runs place him fifth in the majors, and he is second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks.
- Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this season.
- Starling Marte has a team-best batting average of .300.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz is 150th in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Hernandez has 98 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.
- Overall, Hernandez ranks 405th in homers and 249th in RBI this year.
- Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13. He's driven in 48 runs and is slugging .416.
- Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a batting average of .245. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Marlins
W 6-4
Away
7/30/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Away
7/31/2022
Marlins
W 9-3
Away
8/1/2022
Nationals
W 7-3
Away
8/2/2022
Nationals
L 5-1
Away
8/3/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Home
7/30/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
7/31/2022
Cardinals
L 5-0
Home
8/1/2022
Mets
L 7-3
Home
8/2/2022
Mets
W 5-1
Home
8/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
