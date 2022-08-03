How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Cesar Hernandez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (483 total runs).

The Mets are fourth in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 401 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads the Mets with 27 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 86.

Alonso's home runs place him fifth in the majors, and he is second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks.

Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this season.

Starling Marte has a team-best batting average of .300.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz is 150th in homers and 44th in RBI.

Hernandez has 98 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Overall, Hernandez ranks 405th in homers and 249th in RBI this year.

Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 13. He's driven in 48 runs and is slugging .416.

Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a batting average of .245. He's also hit three home runs with 23 RBI.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Marlins W 6-4 Away 7/30/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/31/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals - Away 8/4/2022 Braves - Home 8/5/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Home 7/30/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 7/31/2022 Cardinals L 5-0 Home 8/1/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 8/2/2022 Mets W 5-1 Home 8/3/2022 Mets - Home 8/4/2022 Phillies - Away 8/5/2022 Phillies - Away 8/6/2022 Phillies - Away 8/7/2022 Phillies - Away 8/8/2022 Cubs - Away

