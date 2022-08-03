How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (564 total, 5.4 per game).

The Yankees rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 426 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge has managed a team-leading 43 home runs and has driven in 93 runs.

Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he is first in RBI.

Rizzo is batting .230 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in baseball and 12th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .292 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .308 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.308) this season while adding 13 home runs and 52 RBI.

France's home run total puts him 68th in MLB, and he ranks 44th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .366 on the year.

Crawford is 218th in homers and 200th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Adam Frazier has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 89 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Royals W 11-5 Home 7/30/2022 Royals W 8-2 Home 7/31/2022 Royals L 8-6 Home 8/1/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Home 8/3/2022 Mariners - Home 8/5/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/8/2022 Mariners - Away 8/9/2022 Mariners - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Astros L 11-1 Away 7/30/2022 Astros W 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 8/1/2022 Yankees L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Yankees W 8-6 Away 8/3/2022 Yankees - Away 8/5/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/6/2022 Angels - Home 8/7/2022 Angels - Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home

