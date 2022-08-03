How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (564 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Yankees rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
  • The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 426 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge has managed a team-leading 43 home runs and has driven in 93 runs.
  • Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he is first in RBI.
  • Rizzo is batting .230 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in baseball and 12th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .292 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .308 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.308) this season while adding 13 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • France's home run total puts him 68th in MLB, and he ranks 44th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .366 on the year.
  • Crawford is 218th in homers and 200th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 89 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Royals

W 11-5

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

W 8-2

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

L 8-6

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago