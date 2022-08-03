How to Watch Phillies at Braves: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies will take the field against Austin Riley and the Braves tonight.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the No. 3 team in the NL East with a record just over .500 heading into this matchup. They are bordering on double-digit games behind the New York Mets, who are the team leading the division and No. 2 in the conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia ranks No. 10 in the MLB in batting average and No. 6 in runs with 476 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs with 33 homers to go with 66 RBIs.

The Braves are the team right in front of Philadelphia in the division, the NL East. They are just a few games back from New York rivaling them for the division.

Atlanta ranks No. 4 in the MLB in runs scored with 486 on the season, just 10 ahead of Philadelphia. Atlanta also boasts the No. 6 ERA this season, with a team ERA of 3.60.

Kyle Wright leads the pitchers with 13 wins. He also has a sub-3.00 ERA at 2.90. Austin Riley leads the team in home runs with 29 homers and 68 RBIs, leading one RBI over Matt Olson.

