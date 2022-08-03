How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to Austin Riley for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves' .250 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (499 total runs).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 477 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Riley leads the Braves in home runs (29) and runs batted in (68).

Riley ranks fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Matt Olson is batting .251 with 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 52 walks.

Olson is 17th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Dansby Swanson has put up a team-best batting average of .301.

Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .224.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (33) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .203.

Among all batters in MLB, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 12th.

Hoskins has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Hoskins is currently 23rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.

J.T. Realmuto has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.337/.416.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.296) this season while adding seven home runs and 41 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies - Home 8/4/2022 Mets - Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Away 7/29/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 8/2/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/3/2022 Braves - Away 8/4/2022 Nationals - Home 8/5/2022 Nationals - Home 8/6/2022 Nationals - Home 8/7/2022 Nationals - Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.