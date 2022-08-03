How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to Austin Riley for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .250 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (499 total runs).
  • The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Phillies' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 477 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves in home runs (29) and runs batted in (68).
  • Riley ranks fourth in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Matt Olson is batting .251 with 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Olson is 17th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson has put up a team-best batting average of .301.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .224.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (33) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .203.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 12th.
  • Hoskins has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .470 on the year.
  • Hoskins is currently 23rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.337/.416.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.296) this season while adding seven home runs and 41 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

W 13-1

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/3/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago