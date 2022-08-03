How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Hunter Renfroe will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at PNC Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
  • The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).
  • The Brewers' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 368 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .287.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 66.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .263 to lead the lineup.
  • Yelich is 151st in homers and 146th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 21 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .254.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Reynolds is 44th in home runs and 169th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Hayes has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .350 on the year.
  • Hayes is 220th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 186th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .243 batting average and a .408 slugging percentage.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .235 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

W 9-4

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/6/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/7/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

L 8-7

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

W 5-3

Home

8/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
