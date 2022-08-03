How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Hunter Renfroe will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at PNC Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).

The Brewers' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 368 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .287.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 66.

In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 17th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .263 to lead the lineup.

Yelich is 151st in homers and 146th in RBI in the big leagues.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 21 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .254.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Reynolds is 44th in home runs and 169th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Hayes has collected 87 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .350 on the year.

Hayes is 220th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 186th in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .243 batting average and a .408 slugging percentage.

Ben Gamel is batting .235 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Twins W 10-4 Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox W 9-4 Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Away 8/2/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Pirates - Away 8/4/2022 Pirates - Away 8/5/2022 Reds - Home 8/6/2022 Reds - Home 8/7/2022 Reds - Home 8/9/2022 Rays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 7/29/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 7/30/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Home 8/2/2022 Brewers W 5-3 Home 8/3/2022 Brewers - Home 8/4/2022 Brewers - Home 8/5/2022 Orioles - Away 8/6/2022 Orioles - Away 8/7/2022 Orioles - Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

