How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starter Gerrit Cole on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
- The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.4 runs per game (564 total runs).
- The Yankees are second in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 426 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93).
- In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .230.
- Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .292 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .308.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle with a .308 batting average. He's also hit 13 homers and has 52 RBI.
- In all of baseball, France ranks 68th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
- Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .366 on the year.
- Crawford ranks 218th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 200th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 93 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.314.
- Eugenio Suarez has 89 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Royals
W 11-5
Home
7/30/2022
Royals
W 8-2
Home
7/31/2022
Royals
L 8-6
Home
8/1/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
8/2/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Home
8/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Astros
L 11-1
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
W 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
8/1/2022
Yankees
L 7-2
Away
8/2/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)