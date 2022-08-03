How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starter Gerrit Cole on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.4 runs per game (564 total runs).
  • The Yankees are second in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 426 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (43) and runs batted in (93).
  • In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .230.
  • Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 12th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .292 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .308.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a .308 batting average. He's also hit 13 homers and has 52 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, France ranks 68th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
  • Crawford has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .366 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 218th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 200th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has 93 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.309/.314.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 89 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Royals

W 11-5

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

W 8-2

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

L 8-6

Home

8/1/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Astros

L 11-1

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

8/1/2022

Yankees

L 7-2

Away

8/2/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
