How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Cardinals have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (477 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (25), runs batted in (81) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .332.
- Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
- Arenado ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ ranks 136th in homers and 71st in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- Contreras is 56th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 117th in RBI.
- Hoerner's batting average of .294 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .224 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/27/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-1
Away
7/29/2022
Nationals
W 6-2
Away
7/30/2022
Nationals
L 7-6
Away
7/31/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Home
8/3/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/4/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/5/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/6/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/7/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/28/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
L 4-0
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
L 6-0
Away
8/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
