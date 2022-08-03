How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Cardinals have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (477 total runs).
  • The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (25), runs batted in (81) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .332.
  • Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ ranks 136th in homers and 71st in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Contreras is 56th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 117th in RBI.
  • Hoerner's batting average of .294 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .224 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

L 7-6

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/3/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Miami at Earthquakes: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs out a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Christopher Eubanks at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Frances Tiafoe at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012510262h
Hockey

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago