How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Cardinals have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (477 total runs).

The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (25), runs batted in (81) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .332.

Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Arenado ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ ranks 136th in homers and 71st in RBI.

Willson Contreras has 81 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Contreras is 56th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 117th in RBI.

Hoerner's batting average of .294 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .224 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 50 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/27/2022 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away 7/29/2022 Nationals W 6-2 Away 7/30/2022 Nationals L 7-6 Away 7/31/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Home 8/3/2022 Cubs - Home 8/4/2022 Cubs - Home 8/5/2022 Yankees - Home 8/6/2022 Yankees - Home 8/7/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Rockies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/28/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 7/29/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 7/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Away 7/31/2022 Giants L 4-0 Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals L 6-0 Away 8/3/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/4/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/5/2022 Marlins - Home 8/6/2022 Marlins - Home 8/7/2022 Marlins - Home 8/8/2022 Nationals - Home

