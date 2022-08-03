How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (483 total runs).
  • The Mets rank fourth in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 401 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (27) and runs batted in (86).
  • Alonso's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks while batting .261.
  • Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Starling Marte paces the Mets with a team-high batting average of .300.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 and has a batting average of .231.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cruz's home run total ranks 150th and his RBI tally ranks 44th.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .240 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Hernandez ranks 405th in home runs and 249th in RBI.
  • Luke Voit's 13 home runs lead all Washington hitters, and he's slugging .416.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.245) this season while adding three home runs and 23 RBI.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Marlins

W 6-4

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

W 9-3

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

W 7-3

Away

8/2/2022

Nationals

L 5-1

Away

8/3/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Home

7/30/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

7/31/2022

Cardinals

L 5-0

Home

8/1/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

8/2/2022

Mets

W 5-1

Home

8/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

