How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Francisco Lindor will hit the field when the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet on Thursday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets rank fifth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (492 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets' .328 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.

The Braves' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Braves have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 28 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 88.

Including all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.

Lindor is batting .262 with 16 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Lindor ranks 27th in homers in MLB and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

Starling Marte is hitting .299 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .300 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Riley is fourth in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Olson has collected 100 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .491 on the year.

Olson is currently 17th in home runs and 12th in RBI in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson's batting average of .300 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Marcell Ozuna has 84 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/31/2022 Marlins W 9-3 Away 8/1/2022 Nationals W 7-3 Away 8/2/2022 Nationals L 5-1 Away 8/3/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 8/4/2022 Braves - Home 8/5/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/6/2022 Braves - Home 8/7/2022 Braves - Home 8/8/2022 Reds - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 8/2/2022 Phillies W 13-1 Home 8/3/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Home 8/4/2022 Mets - Away 8/5/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/6/2022 Mets - Away 8/7/2022 Mets - Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.