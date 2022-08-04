How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (474 total).
- The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 399 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 23 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .322.
- Devers' home runs rank him 14th in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .312 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Bogaerts ranks 137th in homers in MLB and 71st in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- J.D. Martinez is batting .284 with 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .255 is also best on his team.
- Witt Jr. ranks 45th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .424 on the year.
- Overall, Dozier ranks 109th in home runs and 148th in RBI this season.
- Nicky Lopez has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.303/.296.
- Salvador Perez is batting .211 with an OBP of .249 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
Red Sox and Royals Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
W 7-2
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
8/2/2022
Astros
W 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Yankees
L 8-2
Away
7/31/2022
Yankees
W 8-6
Away
8/1/2022
White Sox
W 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
White Sox
L 9-2
Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
