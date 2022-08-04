How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (474 total).
  • The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 399 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 23 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .322.
  • Devers' home runs rank him 14th in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts is hitting .312 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Bogaerts ranks 137th in homers in MLB and 71st in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .264 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .284 with 32 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .255 is also best on his team.
  • Witt Jr. ranks 45th in homers and 46th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .424 on the year.
  • Overall, Dozier ranks 109th in home runs and 148th in RBI this season.
  • Nicky Lopez has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.303/.296.
  • Salvador Perez is batting .211 with an OBP of .249 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Red Sox and Royals Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

W 7-2

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

8/2/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Yankees

L 8-2

Away

7/31/2022

Yankees

W 8-6

Away

8/1/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

White Sox

L 9-2

Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18646686
Golf

How to Watch 2022 AIG Women's Open, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago