Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Miles Mikolas, who gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Cardinals are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (477 total).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 428 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and 81 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .332.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally puts him fourth.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Arenado is 24th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .250.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ is batting .276 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Happ is 137th in home runs and 71st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 58th in homers and 119th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .294 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (19) and runs batted in (50) this season while batting .224.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/27/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-1

Away

7/29/2022

Nationals

W 6-2

Away

7/30/2022

Nationals

L 7-6

Away

7/31/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/28/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

L 4-0

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

L 6-0

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
