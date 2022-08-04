How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Cueto will start for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .259 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 454, 4.4 per game.
  • The White Sox are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 467 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (55).
  • In all of baseball, Abreu is 58th in homers and 37th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Robert is 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .299.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .313.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Seager's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally ranks 37th.
  • Marcus Semien has 101 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
  • Semien ranks 45th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 51st in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.282) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

W 9-2

Home

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Angels

L 9-7

Away

7/31/2022

Angels

W 5-2

Away

8/1/2022

Orioles

L 7-2

Home

8/2/2022

Orioles

L 8-2

Home

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
