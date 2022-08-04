How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Cueto will start for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The White Sox's .259 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 454, 4.4 per game.

The White Sox are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (55).

In all of baseball, Abreu is 58th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Robert is 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .299.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .313.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Seager's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally ranks 37th.

Marcus Semien has 101 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Semien ranks 45th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 51st in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 64 while batting .244 with 18 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.282) this season while adding 15 home runs and 45 RBI.

White Sox and Rangers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 7/31/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 8/1/2022 Royals L 2-1 Home 8/2/2022 Royals W 9-2 Home 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers - Away 8/5/2022 Rangers - Away 8/6/2022 Rangers - Away 8/7/2022 Rangers - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Angels L 9-7 Away 7/31/2022 Angels W 5-2 Away 8/1/2022 Orioles L 7-2 Home 8/2/2022 Orioles L 8-2 Home 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox - Home 8/5/2022 White Sox - Home 8/6/2022 White Sox - Home 8/7/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away

Regional restrictions apply.