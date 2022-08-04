How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Aledmys Diaz will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 470, 4.4 per game.

The Astros rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (72) and has posted a team-best batting average of .303.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Tucker is 27th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks while batting .247.

Jose Altuve is batting .280 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.

Ramirez ranks 17th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Amed Rosario has 118 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Rosario ranks 198th in homers and 101st in RBI.

Kwan is slashing .297/.370/.382 this season for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .301 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Rays L 6-4 Away 7/31/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home 8/4/2022 Astros - Home 8/5/2022 Astros - Home 8/6/2022 Astros - Home 8/7/2022 Astros - Home 8/9/2022 Tigers - Away 8/10/2022 Tigers - Away

