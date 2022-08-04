How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Aledmys Diaz will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 470, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 460 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (72) and has posted a team-best batting average of .303.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez ranks third in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Tucker is 27th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks while batting .247.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .280 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.
  • Ramirez ranks 17th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Amed Rosario has 118 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rosario ranks 198th in homers and 101st in RBI.
  • Kwan is slashing .297/.370/.382 this season for the Guardians.
  • Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .301 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/2/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Rays

L 6-4

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

8/2/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-3

Home

8/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-4

Home

8/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/5/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/6/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/7/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
