Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) is congratulated at the dugout after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly hit by designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bell and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
  • The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (478 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Padres rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 475 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Soto ranks 17th in home runs and 71st in RBI.
  • Bell has a club-leading .300 batting average.
  • Bell ranks 58th in home runs in the majors and 28th in RBI.
  • Manny Machado is hitting .293 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .281.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.309) this season while adding three home runs and 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

8/1/2022

Rockies

W 4-1

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-5

Home

8/2/2022

Rockies

W 3-2

Home

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

Dodgers

L 7-3

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 13-5

Away

8/2/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
