Josh Bell and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (478 total, 4.5 per game).

The Padres rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 475 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 long balls.

Including all hitters in MLB, Soto ranks 17th in home runs and 71st in RBI.

Bell has a club-leading .300 batting average.

Bell ranks 58th in home runs in the majors and 28th in RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .293 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Jurickson Profar is batting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (72) this season while batting .281.

In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.309) this season while adding three home runs and 37 RBI.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Rockies W 4-1 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 13-5 Home 8/2/2022 Rockies W 3-2 Home 8/3/2022 Rockies W 9-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rockies - Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/8/2022 Giants - Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/31/2022 Dodgers L 7-3 Home 8/1/2022 Padres L 4-1 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 13-5 Away 8/2/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres - Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home

