How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rays vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Rays' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rays rank 23rd in runs scored with 424, 4.1 per game.

The Rays rank 22nd in the league with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 340 (3.2 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a team-high batting average of .286.

In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 222nd in homers and 162nd in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 47 runs batted in.

Arozarena is 83rd in homers and 66th in RBI in the big leagues.

David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.

Isaac Paredes has put up a team-best 14 home runs.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .221 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 40 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Baez ranks 109th in home runs and 108th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop is batting .207 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Schoop ranks 176th in home runs and 194th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with 10. He's driven in 32 runs and is slugging .361.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .271 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 36 RBI.

Rays and Tigers Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/29/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Home 7/30/2022 Guardians W 6-4 Home 7/31/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Home 8/2/2022 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home 8/3/2022 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home 8/4/2022 Tigers - Away 8/5/2022 Tigers - Away 8/6/2022 Tigers - Away 8/7/2022 Tigers - Away 8/9/2022 Brewers - Away 8/10/2022 Brewers - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Blue Jays L 5-3 Away 7/31/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 8/1/2022 Twins L 5-3 Away 8/2/2022 Twins W 5-3 Away 8/3/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Rays - Home 8/5/2022 Rays - Home 8/6/2022 Rays - Home 8/7/2022 Rays - Home 8/9/2022 Guardians - Home 8/10/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.