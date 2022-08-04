How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday.
Rays vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rays vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Rays' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays rank 23rd in runs scored with 424, 4.1 per game.
- The Rays rank 22nd in the league with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 340 (3.2 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a team-high batting average of .286.
- In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 222nd in homers and 162nd in RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 47 runs batted in.
- Arozarena is 83rd in homers and 66th in RBI in the big leagues.
- David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.
- Isaac Paredes has put up a team-best 14 home runs.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez is batting .221 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Baez ranks 109th in home runs and 108th in RBI.
- Jonathan Schoop is batting .207 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
- Schoop ranks 176th in home runs and 194th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with 10. He's driven in 32 runs and is slugging .361.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .271 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 36 RBI.
Rays and Tigers Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/29/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Home
7/30/2022
Guardians
W 6-4
Home
7/31/2022
Guardians
L 5-3
Home
8/2/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-1
Home
8/3/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Home
8/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/5/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/6/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/7/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/10/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Blue Jays
L 5-3
Away
7/31/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
8/1/2022
Twins
L 5-3
Away
8/2/2022
Twins
W 5-3
Away
8/3/2022
Twins
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/9/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/10/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)