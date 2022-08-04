How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Thursday.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rays rank 23rd in runs scored with 424, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays rank 22nd in the league with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 340 (3.2 per game).
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .285 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a team-high batting average of .286.
  • In all of MLB, Diaz ranks 222nd in homers and 162nd in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena has driven in the most runs for the Rays with 47 runs batted in.
  • Arozarena is 83rd in homers and 66th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .249.
  • Isaac Paredes has put up a team-best 14 home runs.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .221 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Baez ranks 109th in home runs and 108th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop is batting .207 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Schoop ranks 176th in home runs and 194th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit in home runs with 10. He's driven in 32 runs and is slugging .361.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .271 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 36 RBI.

Rays and Tigers Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/29/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Home

7/30/2022

Guardians

W 6-4

Home

7/31/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Home

8/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-1

Home

8/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Home

8/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/5/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/6/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/7/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/10/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 5-3

Away

7/31/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

8/1/2022

Twins

L 5-3

Away

8/2/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Away

8/3/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Roman Quinn (25) is congratulated by left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrate a solo home run by Schwarber against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Brandon Nakashima at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago