How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (470 total runs).
- The Astros rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .303, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 72.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .241.
- Tucker ranks 27th in homers and 12th in RBI so far this year.
- Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.
- Jose Altuve is batting .280 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.
- Ramirez's home run total puts him 17th in the big leagues, and he is third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .414 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rosario is 198th in homers and 101st in RBI.
- Steven Kwan has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .301 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.
Astros and Guardians Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
8/1/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/2/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Home
8/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Rays
L 6-4
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
W 5-3
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Home
8/2/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-3
Home
8/3/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-4
Home
8/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/6/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/7/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
4
2022
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)