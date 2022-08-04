How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

Aug 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Thursday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Astros rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Guardians rank 16th in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .303, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 72.

Alvarez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while batting .241.

Tucker ranks 27th in homers and 12th in RBI so far this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .280 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 86.

Ramirez's home run total puts him 17th in the big leagues, and he is third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .414 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Rosario is 198th in homers and 101st in RBI.

Steven Kwan has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with a .301 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 50 RBI.

Astros and Guardians Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Home 7/31/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 8/1/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Home 8/2/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians - Away 8/5/2022 Guardians - Away 8/6/2022 Guardians - Away 8/7/2022 Guardians - Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Rays L 6-4 Away 7/31/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 8/2/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home 8/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home 8/4/2022 Astros - Home 8/5/2022 Astros - Home 8/6/2022 Astros - Home 8/7/2022 Astros - Home 8/9/2022 Tigers - Away 8/10/2022 Tigers - Away

